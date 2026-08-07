Crevice nozzle wet and dry packaged NW35
Crevice nozzle with nominal width DN 35 for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Length 225 mm.
Crevice nozzle with nominal width DN 35 for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Length 225 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Length (Millimetre)
|225
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.052
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.057
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|225 x 40 x 40