Crevice nozzle wet and dry packaged NW35

Crevice nozzle with nominal width DN 35 for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Length 225 mm.

Crevice nozzle with nominal width DN 35 for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Length 225 mm.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) DN 35
Quantity (Unit) 1
Length (Millimetre) 225
Colour anthracite
Weight (Kilogram) 0.052
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.057
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 225 x 40 x 40
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