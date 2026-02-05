Exhaust air foam filter
The exhaust air foam filter cleans the exhaust air by filtering out fine dirt particles during vacuuming. Compatible with the VC 4 Cordless myHome and VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome devices from Kärcher. We recommend replacing the filter at least once a year.
Features and benefits
Fine-mesh filter
- Filters out fine dirt from the suctioned air.
Easy to change
- Easier exchange of the exhaust air foam filter by removing the filter casing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|grey
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|75 x 50 x 50
Application areas
- Dry dirt