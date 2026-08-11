Extension cable RCX
When it comes to the charging station or the RTK antenna of the RCX, the extension cable allows the connection to the power supply to be extended by ten metres.
The extension cable gives you more flexibility when setting up the charging station or the RTK antenna. If there is no power outlet in the immediate vicinity of the desired installation location, the cable helps to bridge the distance.
Features and benefits
Ten metres more operating radius for laying the power cable
Can be used for the charging station or RTK antenna
Weather resistance and protection class are retained
Specifications
Technical data
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5