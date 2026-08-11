The robust RCX robotic lawnmower is well-protected from sun and rain on its own, but the garage can further increase the lifetime of the device. The sturdy plastic roof protects against heavy precipitation and sunlight, maintaining the appearance and functionality of the device. The roof of the garage can be folded up for convenient operation of the robotic lawnmower in the charging station. The garage can be set up in a few simple steps, and can be firmly fixed to the ground with the four ground pegs supplied.