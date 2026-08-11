RCX garage
The garage protects the RCX robotic lawnmower from sun and rain. The roof of the garage can be folded up to operate the robotic lawnmower in the charging station.
The robust RCX robotic lawnmower is well-protected from sun and rain on its own, but the garage can further increase the lifetime of the device. The sturdy plastic roof protects against heavy precipitation and sunlight, maintaining the appearance and functionality of the device. The roof of the garage can be folded up for convenient operation of the robotic lawnmower in the charging station. The garage can be set up in a few simple steps, and can be firmly fixed to the ground with the four ground pegs supplied.
Features and benefits
Weather protection
- Under the garage, the robotic lawnmower is protected from sun and precipitation.
- The lifetime of the robotic lawnmower can be increased thanks to this protection.
Easy to install
- The garage is assembled in a few simple steps.
- The garage can be quickly and securely fixed to the ground using the four ground pegs supplied.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|3,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|885 x 625 x 380