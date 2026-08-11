Wall bracket RCX
Easy mounting of the RTK antenna on outside walls. The set includes the bracket, screws and dowels.
The wall bracket provides more flexibility when setting up the RTK antenna. All you need to do is insert the antenna head into the bracket and then attach it to a wall using the screws and dowels supplied. A clear 100° view of the sky must be maintained here. It can be mounted on walls without a roof overhang, on balconies, on garden sheds, etc.
Features and benefits
Secure bracket
- The RTK antenna can be firmly and securely mounted on outside walls using the bracket and the four screws and dowels supplied.
Flexible mounting
- The wall bracket opens up many possibilities for mounting on walls, balconies, garden sheds, etc.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|205 x 175 x 95