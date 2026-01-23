Glass Cleaner RM 500, 500ml

Perfect for streak-free cleaning of all smooth waterproof surfaces. Removes even stubborn dirt such as grease, insects and emissions.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Product
  • Streak-free cleaning
  • Extremely gentle on materials
  • Pleasant, fresh aroma
  • Good wetting properties
  • Can also be used manually
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Warning
  • H319 Causes serious eye irritation
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
  • P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Lattice windows
  • Mirrors
  • Glass tables
  • Glass shower cabins