Overview

Windows, glass and similar surfaces can be extremely difficult to keep clean. Exteriors quickly pick up grime while interiors can get greasy and shower cubicles and bathroom mirrors attract splash marks and soap scum. Luckily, our window cleaner concentrate can cut through it all.

The solution can be used manually with sponges, cloths or squeegees, but if you want to make light work of cleaning glass and guarantee perfect results every time then try using it with the Kärcher window vac. Our special formulation is gentle on surfaces but is able to remove even stubborn or streak-prone dirt and stains such as grease, oils, finger marks and insects. It also dissolves lime stains on shower cabins, mirrors and other glassy surfaces, making it an ideal product for the bathroom.

It’s available in handy 4 x 22ml bubble packs with each pack holding the perfect amount for the Kärcher window vac spray bottle or 250ml of water. Use Kärcher window cleaner concentrate for a flawless finish every time.