Battery grass and shrub shear GSH 18-20 Battery

All lined up: The battery powered GSH 18-20 Battery 2-in-1 grass & shrub shears cut lawn edges with precision and trim shrubs into elegant shapes. For precision cutting results.

A gardener's eye delights at clean lines and defined shapes, which make a garden appear lovingly tended. But when mowing alongside rocks, paths or a patio, a lawn mower can never produce a clean, crisp edge. That's where the powerful battery powered GSH 18-20 Battery grass & shrub shears come into their own. The 12 cm wide grass blade trims lawn edges with ultimate precision. Plus its low weight and high-power battery make it the perfect tool for working for long periods without stopping and for powerful cutting performance. And that's not all it can do: It can also tend to neatly shaped shrubs - provided the right blade is attached, of course. The 20 cm long shrub blade, with double-edged, diamond-ground cutting edges, can be quickly secured to place using the screw-in system without any need for tools. Once those ragged lawn edges and stray branches have all been tamed, the versatile 2-in-1 tool can be hung up in a shed or garage by means of the loop integrated into the blade guard. Space-saving storage of the tool until its power is next called upon.

Features and benefits
Battery grass and shrub shear GSH 18-20 Battery: 2-in-1 function
2-in-1 function
Effortless switching between grass and shrub blades, as needed for the job in hand.
Battery grass and shrub shear GSH 18-20 Battery: Blade replacement without tools
Blade replacement without tools
Thanks to the intelligently designed screw-in system.
Battery grass and shrub shear GSH 18-20 Battery: Diamond-ground blades with double-sided cutting edges
Diamond-ground blades with double-sided cutting edges
Produces precision results.
Guide protection and loop
  • For space-saving storage.
Ergonomic handle design
  • For a comfortable grip even during longer jobs.
Safety switch
  • Prevents unintentional start-up of the grass & shrub shears.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: Remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Shrub blade cutting length (cm) 20
Shrub blade tooth pitch (mm) 10
Grass blade cutting width (cm) 12
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 18
Power per battery charging - Bush cutting * (m) max. 800 (2,5 Ah) / max. 1600 (5,0 Ah)
Power per battery charging - Grass cutting (m) max. 1000 (2,5 Ah) / max. 2000 (5,0 Ah)
Runtime per battery charging ** (min) max. 100 (2,5 Ah) / max. 200 (5,0 Ah)
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 1,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 582 x 100 x 174

* Running metres, blade length /
** Application with grass blade

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Shrub blade
  • Grass blade
  • Blade guard

Equipment

  • Hanging storage loop
Battery grass and shrub shear GSH 18-20 Battery
Battery grass and shrub shear GSH 18-20 Battery
Videos
Application areas
  • Lawn edges
  • Shrubs
  • Bushes
Accessories
All products that match the battery