Battery hedge trimmer HGE 2-18
The HGE 2-18 hedge trimmer with a cutting length of 45 cm enables cordless and flexible working thanks to its lightweight and battery-operated design.
Beautiful hedges are effortless with 18 V hedge trimmer, HGE 2-18. Its low weight and ergonomic handle design means the HGE 2-18 sits perfectly in the hand, allowing you to tackle even more extensive jobs with ease. The diamond-ground blade with a cutting length of 45 centimetres and tooth spacing of 18 millimetres achieves precise and clean cuts. The robust blade tip protector prevents damage to the blade when cutting close to walls or fences. Once gardening work is complete, the practical hanging loop in the casing offers a clever solution for space-saving storage. And the easy-to-attach protective blade cover ensures the device can be safely transported and is protected while in storage.
Features and benefits
LightweightShoulders and arms do not get tired even after working for long periods.
Diamond-ground bladeThe blade ensures a precise cutting result.
Control guardProtects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.
2-hand safety circuit
- Against unintentional start of the hedge trimmer.
Ergonomic handle design
- For a pleasant and secure hold also during longer work periods.
Hanging storage loop
- The device has a hanging loop integrated into the handle for space-saving storage.
Blade guard
- Easy to attach for safely transporting the hedge trimmer to wherever it is needed and for safely storing it after use.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting length (cm)
|45
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|18
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|2450
|Blade type
|laser-cut, diamond-ground
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (m²)
|max. 210 (2,5 Ah) / max. 420 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 35 (2,5 Ah) / max. 70 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|878 x 193 x 185
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Blade guard
Equipment
- Control guard
- Hanging storage loop
Videos
Application areas
- Hedges
- Bushes