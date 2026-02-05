Beautiful hedges are effortless with 18 V hedge trimmer, HGE 2-18. Its low weight and ergonomic handle design means the HGE 2-18 sits perfectly in the hand, allowing you to tackle even more extensive jobs with ease. The diamond-ground blade with a cutting length of 45 centimetres and tooth spacing of 18 millimetres achieves precise and clean cuts. The robust blade tip protector prevents damage to the blade when cutting close to walls or fences. Once gardening work is complete, the practical hanging loop in the casing offers a clever solution for space-saving storage. And the easy-to-attach protective blade cover ensures the device can be safely transported and is protected while in storage.