Battery hedge trimmer HGE 2-18 BATTERY SET
The HGE 2-18 Battery Set hedge trimmer enables cordless and flexible working thanks to its low weight and battery operation, along with a cutting length of 45 cm. Includes battery and battery charger.
Beautiful hedges are effortless with the HGE 2-18 Battery Set 18 V hedge trimmer. The low weight and ergonomic handle design take the discomfort and exhaustion out of hedge-trimming, even during long periods of use. The diamond-ground blade with a cutting length of 45 centimetres and tooth spacing of 18 millimetres guarantees precision and clean cuts every time. The robust blade tip protector prevents damage to the blade when cutting alongside walls or fences. Once the gardening work is done, the device can be stored on a wall to save space thanks to the handy hanging loop in the casing. The easy-to-attach protective blade cover also ensures the device can be safely transported and is protected while in storage. The HGE 2-18 Battery Set 18 V hedge trimmer is supplied with a battery and battery charger so you can get started straight away.
Features and benefits
LightweightShoulders and arms do not get tired even after working for long periods.
Diamond-ground bladeThe blade ensures a precise cutting result.
Control guardProtects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.
2-hand safety circuit
- Against unintentional start of the hedge trimmer.
Ergonomic handle design
- For a pleasant and secure hold also during longer work periods.
Hanging storage loop
- The device has a hanging loop integrated into the handle for space-saving storage.
Blade guard
- Easy to attach for safely transporting the hedge trimmer to wherever it is needed and for safely storing it after use.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: Remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting length (cm)
|45
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|18
|Speed regulation
|no
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|2450
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2
|Performance per battery charge * (m²)
|max. 170 (2,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 30 (2,0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|94
|Charging current (A)
|1,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|878 x 193 x 185
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.0 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Blade guard
Equipment
- Control guard
- Hanging storage loop
Videos
Application areas
- Hedges
- Bushes