Beautiful hedges are effortless with the HGE 2-18 Battery Set 18 V hedge trimmer. The low weight and ergonomic handle design take the discomfort and exhaustion out of hedge-trimming, even during long periods of use. The diamond-ground blade with a cutting length of 45 centimetres and tooth spacing of 18 millimetres guarantees precision and clean cuts every time. The robust blade tip protector prevents damage to the blade when cutting alongside walls or fences. Once the gardening work is done, the device can be stored on a wall to save space thanks to the handy hanging loop in the casing. The easy-to-attach protective blade cover also ensures the device can be safely transported and is protected while in storage. The HGE 2-18 Battery Set 18 V hedge trimmer is supplied with a battery and battery charger so you can get started straight away.