Battery hedge trimmer HGE 3-18
Featuring a rotating handle and a practical hedge sweeping attachment, the HGE 3-18 cordless hedge trimmer with 50 cm cutting length is designed for comfortable, safe and precise work.
Precision and comfort for your garden: trim hedges efficiently with 18 V hedge trimmer, the HGE 3-18. The handle can be rotated by 90° for added comfort when making vertical cuts and adapts perfectly to your specific working conditions. Thanks to a cutting length of 50 centimetres and tooth spacing of 22 millimetres, the diamond-ground blade delivers precision and clean cuts every single time. Even cutting through thicker branches is no problem when you use the integrated saw function. To take the hassle out of clearing up, the easy-to-fit hedge sweeping attachment pushes the cuttings and branches down to the ground when cutting horizontally. The blade tip protector also reliably protects the blade from damage, making it easier to cut along walls or buildings. When the work is done, the hedge trimmer can be stowed away using the integrated hanging loop to save space in storage. A protective blade cover is included in the scope of supply for safe storage of the hedge trimmer and serves as a convenient storage option for the hedge sweeping attachment.
Features and benefits
Rotatable rear handleDesigned for comfort when trimming hedges. The handle can be rotated 90° to the left or right, making it suitable for left- and right-handed users alike.
Hedge broomConveniently sweeps the hedge cuttings which would normally fall into the hedge along the ground in front of the user.
Saw functionParticularly practical for hedges with occasional thicker branches.
Diamond-ground blade
- The blade ensures a precise cutting result.
Ergonomic handle design
- For a pleasant and secure hold also during longer work periods.
Control guard
- Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.
2-hand safety circuit
- Against unintentional start of the hedge trimmer.
Hanging storage loop
- The device has a hanging loop integrated into the handle for space-saving storage.
Blade guard
- Easy to attach for safely transporting the hedge trimmer to wherever it is needed and for safely storing it after use.
- The hedge sweeping attachment can be fitted to the protective blade cover for transport or storage.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in 18 V Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting length (cm)
|50
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|22
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|2450
|Blade type
|laser-cut, diamond-ground
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (m²)
|max. 230 (2,5 Ah) / max. 460 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 35 (2,5 Ah) / max. 70 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|921 x 193 x 185
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Blade guard
- Hedge broom
Equipment
- Handle: rotatable
- Saw function
- Control guard
- Hanging storage loop
Videos
Application areas
- Hedges
- Bushes