Precision and comfort for your garden: trim hedges efficiently with 18 V hedge trimmer, the HGE 3-18. The handle can be rotated by 90° for added comfort when making vertical cuts and adapts perfectly to your specific working conditions. Thanks to a cutting length of 50 centimetres and tooth spacing of 22 millimetres, the diamond-ground blade delivers precision and clean cuts every single time. Even cutting through thicker branches is no problem when you use the integrated saw function. To take the hassle out of clearing up, the easy-to-fit hedge sweeping attachment pushes the cuttings and branches down to the ground when cutting horizontally. The blade tip protector also reliably protects the blade from damage, making it easier to cut along walls or buildings. When the work is done, the hedge trimmer can be stowed away using the integrated hanging loop to save space in storage. A protective blade cover is included in the scope of supply for safe storage of the hedge trimmer and serves as a convenient storage option for the hedge sweeping attachment.