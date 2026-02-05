Hedge trimming made easy with the HGE 3-18 Battery Set 18 V hedge trimmer. The handle can be rotated by 90° for comfortable vertical cuts and adapts perfectly to your working conditions. Thanks to a cutting length of 50 centimetres and tooth spacing of 22 millimetres, the diamond-ground blade guarantees precision and clean cuts every single time. Even thicker branches needn’t stop you, thanks to the integrated sawing function. To take the hassle out of clearing up, the easy-to-fit hedge sweeping attachment pushes the cuttings and branches down to the ground when cutting horizontally. The blade tip protector reliably protects the blade from damage and makes it easier to cut along walls or buildings. When the work is done, the hedge trimmer can be stowed away using the integrated hanging loop to save space in storage. A protective blade cover is included so that the blade can be stored safely. Plus, the hedge sweeping attachment can be clipped onto the protective blade cover for storage. The Kärcher HGE 3-18 Battery Set 18 V hedge trimmer is supplied with a battery and fast charger so you can get straight on with jobs around the garden.