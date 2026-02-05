Get your garden back in shape without a ladder – effortlessly and conveniently with the 18-volt battery pole hedge trimmer PHG 2-18. The infinitely variable telescopic handle reaches heights of up to approximately 2.80 metres, while the hedge trimmer head, equipped with a cutting length of 45 centimetres, can be adjusted in 6 stages. The low weight and adjustable shoulder strap, which provides additional support and optimal weight distribution, make even extended work assignments a comfortable experience. Thanks to the integrated saw function at the front of the blade, even thicker branches are no longer a problem. The guide guard protects buildings and the blade from potential damage, and once the work is done, the easy-to-attach blade guard ensures safe storage. Conveniently, the hedge broom, which transports cut branches directly to the ground, also finds its place here, enabling optimal and space-saving storage. For easy transport and minimal storage space in the shed or garage, the shaft of the hedge trimmer can also be separated without tools.