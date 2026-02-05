Battery pole hedge trimmer PHG 2-18
The lightweight battery pole hedge trimmer PHG 2-18 makes it easy to cut tall hedges. Equipped with a 45 cm cutting length, a hedge broom, and an adjustable hedge trimmer head.
Get your garden back in shape without a ladder – effortlessly and conveniently with the 18-volt battery pole hedge trimmer PHG 2-18. The infinitely variable telescopic handle reaches heights of up to approximately 2.80 metres, while the hedge trimmer head, equipped with a cutting length of 45 centimetres, can be adjusted in 6 stages. The low weight and adjustable shoulder strap, which provides additional support and optimal weight distribution, make even extended work assignments a comfortable experience. Thanks to the integrated saw function at the front of the blade, even thicker branches are no longer a problem. The guide guard protects buildings and the blade from potential damage, and once the work is done, the easy-to-attach blade guard ensures safe storage. Conveniently, the hedge broom, which transports cut branches directly to the ground, also finds its place here, enabling optimal and space-saving storage. For easy transport and minimal storage space in the shed or garage, the shaft of the hedge trimmer can also be separated without tools.
Features and benefits
Comfortable telescopingInfinitely variable setting and adjustment of the working height depending on body height and requirement. Enables hedges to be trimmed at the top at heights of up to 2.80 m.
Adjustable cutting headThanks to the hedge trimmer head's 6 adjustable positions, the hedge trimmer can be adjusted within a range of 125° to suit any working situation.
Hedge broomConveniently sweeps the hedge cuttings which would normally fall into the hedge along the ground in front of the user.
Saw function
- Particularly practical for hedges with occasional thicker branches.
Shoulder strap
- The optimum weight distribution to take the strain off users' arms during long jobs.
Diamond-ground blade
- The blade ensures a precise cutting result.
Ergonomic handle design
- For a pleasant and secure hold also during longer work periods.
Control guard
- Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.
Blade guard
- Easy to attach for safely transporting the hedge trimmer to wherever it is needed and for safely storing it after use.
- The hedge sweeping attachment can be fitted to the protective blade cover for transport or storage.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- The device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting length (cm)
|45
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|18
|Cutting head angle (°)
|125
|Blade type
|laser-cut, diamond-ground
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|2300
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (m²)
|max. 180 (2,5 Ah) / max. 360 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 35 (2,5 Ah) / max. 70 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2090 x 89 x 200
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Blade guard
- Hedge broom
- Shoulder strap
Equipment
- Saw function
- Control guard