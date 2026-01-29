Battery Multifunctional Light MFL 2-18
The battery-powered multifunction lamp brings light into the darkness wherever it is needed. Includes power bank function for charging electronic devices, such as smartphones or tablets.
The handy battery-powered multifunction lamp provides better lighting conditions wherever more light is needed, be it for work or leisure activities. With two brightness levels and a maximum of 280 lumens, the lamp can be adjusted to suit different applications. The flexible swivelling light head has two joints to direct the light exactly where it is needed. The carrying handle makes it easy to move the battery lamp around. Can be used as a power bank for even more functionality: small electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets can be charged from one USB-A and one USB-C port. The USB activation button prevents stand-by power when the USB ports are not in use. After 30 seconds without a device connected, the USB ports switch off so that the battery is not discharged prematurely.
Features and benefits
Two brightness levelsBrightness can be adjusted to suit the application situation, depending on whether maximum brightness or dimmed light is desired. Maximum light output of 280 lumens.
Flexible swivelling light head with two jointsLight can be directed at any angle for optimal illumination, regardless of the position of the battery lamp.
Integrated power bank1 × USB-A and 1 × USB-C. Can be used to charge small electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets when no power connection is available.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Compact size, easy to carry.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- The device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Brightness levels
|2
|Luminous flux (lm)
|max. 280
|USB-A output power (A)
|0,5
|USB-C output power (A)
|2
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 540 (2,5 Ah) / max. 1080 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 102 x 199
Equipment
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- USB-A port
- USB-C port
Videos
Application areas
- Attic
- Cellar
- Workshop
- Balcony
- Terrace
- On the go
- Tent/camping equipment