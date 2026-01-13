Whether it is for watering, supplying the washing machine or toilets – the Kärcher high-quality pump BP 4 Home & Garden is perfect for the use of alternative water sources as reclaim water (e.g. rain water from tanks). Thanks to the automatic Start/Stop function the pump automatically switches on as needed - and off again later. Maximum protection included: The pump is automatically switched off via a dry-running protection and the error indication illuminates. The powerful pump is maintenance-free and impresses with constant pressure for optimal garden watering. An integrated foot switch, 2 outlets for simultaneous operation of two connecting devices, as well as sound-absorbing rubber feet, are other comfort features. The standard prefilter and the integrated non-return valve ensure reliable operation. The high-quality materials promise a long life. An extended warranty of five years is possible.