Flat-suction submersible dirty water pump SP 16.000 Dual
Pumps up to 16,000 l/h of clean and dirty water: The robust SP 16,000 Dual submersible pump with 2-in-1 function for dirty water, 1 mm flat pick-up and height-adjustable float switch.
Thanks to the 2-in-1 function, the robust SP 16,000 Dual submersible pump can be used for both clean and dirty water and reliably pumps out dirty water containing dirt particles up to 20 mm in diameter. Moreover, the variable filter basket can very quickly be switched from the dirty water setting to flat pick-up for mop-dry results down to 1 mm. With a maximum capacity of 16,000 l/h, the SP 16,000 Dual is perfect for pumping out water from flooded basements, garden ponds and pools. The slide ring sealing – a tried-and-tested solution from our Professional range – ensures that the pump has a particularly long lifetime. It can be switched on and off automatically via a float switch. The float is also affixed to a rail and can be vertically adjusted for pumping at a low level. The 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses can be quickly and simply connected via the Quick Connect connection threads.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
2-in-1 functionFor dirty water and flat suction up to 1 mm. Select the desired mode through simple adjustment of the filter basket.
Height-adjustable float switchIncreases the flexibility when setting the switch-on and switch-off point of the pumps and prevents dry running.
Quick Connect
- Connection thread for quickly and simply connecting 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses or a G1 connection.
Designed for dirty water
- Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 20 mm in size.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
- For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|550
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 16000
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery head (m)
|9
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0,9
|Grain size (mm)
|max. 20
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 7
|Min. residual water, manual (mm)
|1
|Residual water height (mm)
|1
|Connection thread
|G1 1/2
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1/2 internal thread
|Power cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|237 x 241 x 279
Scope of supply
- Hose connection piece: G1, 1”, 1 1/4”, 1 1/2”
Equipment
- Comfortable carrying handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
- 2-in-1 function
- Flexible, height-adjustable float switch
- Ceramic face seal.
- In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
Videos
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds
- Use in event of flooding
- Water damage in the house and cellar (washing machine leakages/groundwater penetration)
- Pumping water from pools