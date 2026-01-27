Flat suction submersible pump SP 9.000 Flat
Manages up to 9,000 l/h and pumps down to a mop-dry 1 mm level: The flat-suction SP 9,000 Flat submersible pump is the compact entry-level pump for clear to slightly dirty water.
The flat-suction SP 9,000 Flat submersible pump reliably helps with pumping out clear or slightly dirty water containing dirt particles up to a size of 5 millimetres. With up to 9,000 l/h, it is ideally suited to draining small pools or basements that have been flooded by groundwater ingress or washing machine leaks. A robust slide ring sealing makes the pump extra long-lasting. An extended warranty of five years is available as an option. A float switch switches the pump on and off depending on the water level, thereby also preventing dry running. Thanks to the fixing attachment for the float, it can also be kept in continuous operation even at a low water level. The SP 9,000 Flat is also equipped with folding support feet which allow for increased capacity when folded out. When folding in the support feet, the submersible clear water pump will start at a water level as low as 7 millimetres and even pump continuously until the water level has dropped to a mop-dry 1 millimetre. The 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses can be quickly and simply connected via the Quick Connect connection thread.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Float switchSwitches the pump on and off again according to the water level, preventing dry running.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quickly and simply connecting 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses or a G1 connection.
Foldable legs
- Switching from normal operation with a higher capacity to 1 mm flat pick-up with a mop dry result.
Automatic venting
- The pump starts working in manual mode from a water level of 7 mm.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
- For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|280
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 9000
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery head (m)
|6
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0,6
|Flat pick-up to a depth of (mm)
|1
|Grain size (mm)
|max. 5
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 7
|Min. residual water, manual (mm)
|1
|Residual water height (mm)
|1
|Connection thread
|G1 1/2
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1/2 internal thread
|Power cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|227 x 240 x 262
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,5
Scope of supply
- Hose connection piece: G1, 1”, 1 1/4”, 1 1/2”
Equipment
- Comfortable carrying handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
- Switch to flat pick-up
- Float switch
- Ceramic face seal.
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
Videos
Application areas
- Water damage in the house and cellar (washing machine leakages/groundwater penetration)
- Pumping water from pools