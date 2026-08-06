When used in vehicle wash systems, our foam-intensive active foam VehiclePro Klear!Foam RM 892 impresses with the highest yield, lowest dosage and very good cleaning results. The highly concentrated foam cleaner reliably removes oil, grease and mineral dirt and at the same time increases the gliding properties of the brushes – for particularly gentle cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles. In addition, it creates a stable and easy-to-rinse-off foam carpet with high dirt-carrying capacity and prepares a perfect drying result by means of a hydrophobic effect. Klear!Foam RM 892 can also be used as a foam rain/foam wall or as a brush shampoo if the dosage is adjusted. Contained surfactants are biodegradable in accordance with the OECD and therefore environmentally friendly.