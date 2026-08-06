Electric generator PGG 3/1
Petrol-powered, with 2.8 kW power, puncture-proof wheels and 15 litre tank: Synchronous generator PGG 3/1 for up to 12 hours independent of external power sources in many different areas of use.
Compact, very mobile and at the same time powerful synchronous generator PGG 3/1 with 2.8 kW power rating for independent power supply, e.g. on construction sites, in agriculture or in municipal operations. The reliable four-stroke petrol engine enables safe operation thanks to constant power and sophisticated safety technology with overload and oil shortage protection and also simple transport of the user-friendly machine thanks to puncture-proof wheels and a folding push handle. The two earthed sockets are equipped with an automatic voltage regulator (AVR), which supplies a largely constant voltage. With application periods of up to 12 hours (at full load 6.5 hours) with a 15 litre tank, entire working days can be easily covered.
Features and benefits
Extraordinary ease of use
- High mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels.
- Electro start function for the convenient and quick start of the petrol engine.
Ultimate reliability and safety
- With overload and oil shortage protection as well as tubular steel frame for maximum safety.
- With automatic voltage regulator (AVR) for the operation of sensitive electronic devices.
Reliable and powerful
- 230 V synchronous generator reliably provides continuous power of 2.8 kW.
- Powerful petrol engine for applications of min. 6.5 hours per tank filling.
Operation of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners
- Enables the use of high-pressure cleaners in areas without external power supply.
- Suitable for selected single-phase high-pressure cleaners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Nominal power (kW)
|2,8
|Power (kW)
|3
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Displacement (cm³)
|208
|Motor rating (kW/hp)
|4 / 5,4
|Fuel consumption (l/h)
|2,3
|Tank capacity (l)
|15
|Runtime at 50% output (h)
|12
|Runtime at 100% output (h)
|6,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|56,1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|51,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|645 x 622 x 549
Scope of supply
- Operating state display
- DC output (12 V)
- Protection class IP 23
- Low oil and overload protection
- Fuel gauge
- Single phase socket type F (Schuko)
- Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)
Videos
Application areas
- Independent power source for municipalities, e.g. for vacuum cleaners
- Independent power source in construction, e.g. for angle grinders
- Independent power source in agriculture, e.g. high-pressure cleaners