Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²
Features and benefits
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
- The filter automatically cleans itself with targeted, powerful blasts of air. The procedure is triggered automatically whilst maintaining constant high suction power. Further benefits: low maintenance costs, long filter service life.
2 blower motors
- Powerful cleaning performance with 2 blowers. Electronically controlled motors avoid high starting currents.
Waste container with set-down mechanism
- The waste container with set-down mechanism ensures ergonomic emptying, even when the vacuumed waste is heavy.
With compact flat pleated filter
- The compact flat pleated filter allows a large filter area with a small and clear design.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|200
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|146 / 525
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|247 / 24,7
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,96
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|60,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 995
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
- Automatic filling level shut-off