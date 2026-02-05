Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²

Features and benefits
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
  • The filter automatically cleans itself with targeted, powerful blasts of air. The procedure is triggered automatically whilst maintaining constant high suction power. Further benefits: low maintenance costs, long filter service life.
2 blower motors
  • Powerful cleaning performance with 2 blowers. Electronically controlled motors avoid high starting currents.
Waste container with set-down mechanism
  • The waste container with set-down mechanism ensures ergonomic emptying, even when the vacuumed waste is heavy.
With compact flat pleated filter
  • The compact flat pleated filter allows a large filter area with a small and clear design.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 200
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 146 / 525
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 247 / 24,7
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 2,4
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0,96
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 60,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 970 x 690 x 995

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
  • Automatic filling level shut-off
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²
Videos
Accessories