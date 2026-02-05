Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
- The filter automatically cleans itself with targeted, powerful blasts of air. The procedure is triggered automatically whilst maintaining constant high suction power. Further benefits: low maintenance costs, long filter service life.
- Filter designed to allow uninterrupted use with constant high suction power.
Resilient and versatile
- The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications.
Waste container with set-down mechanism
- The waste container with set-down mechanism ensures ergonomic emptying, even when the vacuumed waste is heavy.
With compact flat pleated filter
- The compact flat pleated filter allows a large filter area with a small and clear design.