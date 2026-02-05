Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact² *JP
Features and benefits
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
- The two filters are cleaned with targeted, powerful blasts of air for constant high suction power.
Wear-resistant side channel blower
- A side channel blower offers high suction power and durability. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation.
Waste container with set-down mechanism
- The waste container with set-down mechanism ensures ergonomic emptying, even when the vacuumed waste is heavy.
With compact flat pleated filter
- The compact flat pleated filter allows a large filter area with a small and clear design.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|200
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|67 / 241
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|295 / 29,5
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|95,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 1240
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
- Automatic filling level shut-off