Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact² *JP

Features and benefits
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
  • The two filters are cleaned with targeted, powerful blasts of air for constant high suction power.
Wear-resistant side channel blower
  • A side channel blower offers high suction power and durability. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation.
Waste container with set-down mechanism
  • The waste container with set-down mechanism ensures ergonomic emptying, even when the vacuumed waste is heavy.
With compact flat pleated filter
  • The compact flat pleated filter allows a large filter area with a small and clear design.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 200
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 67 / 241
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 295 / 29,5
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 95,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 970 x 690 x 1240

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
  • Automatic filling level shut-off
