Industrial vacuums IVR-B 20/xx*CUL
The stainless steel collection container handles aggressive debris while the compact size allows this machine to fit right under a work station.
Continuous collection of small quantities of dust and debris make the IVR-B 20/6 perfect for applications that require a vacuum with a small footprint. Able to fit under a table or work station, the IVR-B 20/6 offers quiet, powerful three-phase (460V) performance. Flexible configurations allow the IVR-B 20/6 to be integrated into fixed process applications.
Features and benefits
Equipped for dust class M filter engineering for high occupational safety
- Dust class M filter engineering for safe vacuuming of hazardous dusts.
Compact dimensions
- Easy storage and attachment between, on or under production machines.
- The compact size makes it suitable for a range of different applications.
- Powerful side channel blower facilitates diverse applications.
Freestanding stainless steel collection container
- The collection container can be lifted off the base plate of the machine.
- Safety clips on the lid enable safe transport.
Equipped with a durable cartridge filter
- For safe vacuuming of solids and small quantities of dust up to dust class M.
- Very clear and compact design of the filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|460
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (l/s)
|48,6
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|70 / 7
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|0,8
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,7
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|32
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|32
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|600 x 500 x 494
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no