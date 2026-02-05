Industrial vacuums IVR-B 20/xx*CUL

The stainless steel collection container handles aggressive debris while the compact size allows this machine to fit right under a work station.

Continuous collection of small quantities of dust and debris make the IVR-B 20/6 perfect for applications that require a vacuum with a small footprint. Able to fit under a table or work station, the IVR-B 20/6 offers quiet, powerful three-phase (460V) performance. Flexible configurations allow the IVR-B 20/6 to be integrated into fixed process applications.

Features and benefits
Equipped for dust class M filter engineering for high occupational safety
  • Dust class M filter engineering for safe vacuuming of hazardous dusts.
Compact dimensions
  • Easy storage and attachment between, on or under production machines.
  • The compact size makes it suitable for a range of different applications.
  • Powerful side channel blower facilitates diverse applications.
Freestanding stainless steel collection container
  • The collection container can be lifted off the base plate of the machine.
  • Safety clips on the lid enable safe transport.
Equipped with a durable cartridge filter
  • For safe vacuuming of solids and small quantities of dust up to dust class M.
  • Very clear and compact design of the filter.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 460
Frequency (Hz) 60
Air flow (l/s) 48,6
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 70 / 7
Container capacity (l) 20
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 0,8
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 50
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0,7
Weight without accessories (kg) 32
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 32
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 600 x 500 x 494

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
