The IVS 100/75 M is the top model in the industrial vacuum super class with dust class M certification. Equipped with extremely powerful components, such as the 7.5 kW side channel blower, it safely extracts even the largest quantities of hazardous fine dust. The largest three-phase motor in this class operates very efficiently (IE3) and has a soft start function that effectively prevents power peaks during start-up. In addition, the machine is designed for continuous mobile and stationary use and is equipped with a corrosion-free stainless steel container with a volume of 100 litres and a set-down mechanism, as well as a large 16-fold star filter. The filter system is cleaned by means of a manual, horizontal filter shaker. A special gearbox for targeted power transmission ensures comparable cleaning results at all times, regardless of the force applied by the user. Accessories can be stored safely on the machine during transport, while the optional remote control is a very useful addition to the IVS 100/75 M's wide range of features.