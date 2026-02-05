Industrial vacuums IVS 100/75 M
Our most powerful industrial vacuum from the super-class range with dust class M certification: IVS 100/75 M with 7.5 kW side channel blower for very large quantities of dusts that are hazardous to health.
The IVS 100/75 M is the top model in the industrial vacuum super class with dust class M certification. Equipped with extremely powerful components, such as the 7.5 kW side channel blower, it safely extracts even the largest quantities of hazardous fine dust. The largest three-phase motor in this class operates very efficiently (IE3) and has a soft start function that effectively prevents power peaks during start-up. In addition, the machine is designed for continuous mobile and stationary use and is equipped with a corrosion-free stainless steel container with a volume of 100 litres and a set-down mechanism, as well as a large 16-fold star filter. The filter system is cleaned by means of a manual, horizontal filter shaker. A special gearbox for targeted power transmission ensures comparable cleaning results at all times, regardless of the force applied by the user. Accessories can be stored safely on the machine during transport, while the optional remote control is a very useful addition to the IVS 100/75 M's wide range of features.
Features and benefits
Dust class MComplete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 7.5 kW power and soft start for large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Manual IVS filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with a large star filter
- Also suitable for oily and adhesive dusts thanks to special coating.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Large industrial rollers ensure maximum mobility even on uneven floors and under heavy load.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 536
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|290 / 29
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|7,5
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|165
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|165,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1202 x 686 x 1465
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no