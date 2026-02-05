The very compact industrial vacuum IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc is the perfect choice for the safe separation of cooling lubricants and chips. With its robust design, the oil-resistant castors and also oil-resistant power cable, the vacuum cleaner impresses as a long-lasting assistant in tough everyday industrial use. The machine has a tilting chassis and collection tank with generous 120 litre capacity – perfect for large volumes of liquid and/or largely dust-free solids such as chips. If required, an optional chip cage enables simple separation of solids and liquids. The hose connection can be rotated 360° at the suction head for particularly flexible work without any annoying knotting of the suction hose. The filling level can be comfortably read at any time on the emptying hose. The emptying hose and the convenient tilting chassis can be used for emptying. It is also possible to attach a lift truck.