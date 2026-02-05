Industrial vacuums IVM 60/30 M Z22

Mobile middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 M Z22 certified according to 2014/34/EU and suitable for ATEX Zone 22 with side channel blower for universal applications in industry.

Specially developed for the removal of fine, hazardous and also explosive dusts: our middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 M Z22 impresses with its durable side channel blower and three-phase operation for continuous use in industry and, if requested, also around the clock. The robust machine, with resistant steel housing and acid-resistant stainless steel body and container, has a large star filter in dust class M and also complies with the requirements for work in ATEX Zone 22. The vacuum cleaner is also certified according to 2014/34/EU. Large wheels guarantee maximum mobility, whereas the reliable, manual filter cleaning with transmission extends the filter service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVM 60/30 M Z22: Certified for ATEX Zone 22
Certified for ATEX Zone 22
Explosion-proof industrial vacuum for safe vacuuming in ATEX Zone 22.
Industrial vacuums IVM 60/30 M Z22: Dust class M
Dust class M
Complete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M.
Industrial vacuums IVM 60/30 M Z22: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
With 3 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Manual IVM filter cleaning
  • Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
  • Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
  • Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with extra-large star filter
  • For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 68 / 244,8
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 286 / 28,6
Container capacity (l) 60
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2
Weight without accessories (kg) 102
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 102,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1040 x 680 x 1840

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
