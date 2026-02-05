IVR 100/16-Pp Hepa mobile industrial vacuum cleaner. Ideal for vacuuming medium quantities of large swarf, dust, sand, blasting abrasive, as well as fine swarf and fine, combustible or carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³). The suction power is kept consistently high at all times thanks to the washable, durable pocket filter for dust class M, which is fitted upstream of a dust class H cartridge filter, as well as the manual filter cleaning with shaking mechanism. The vacuum cleaner operates pneumatically with virtually no noise and has a sophisticated and highly ergonomic emptying concept thanks to the set-down trolley and the rolling container, which eliminates the need to remove the drive head. A durable and low-wear tangential process air inlet ensures better separation of the suction waste from the air flow and, in turn, ensures high pre-separation efficiency in the container. With its ultra-robust and easy-to-maintain design, the machine meets the high requirements for industrial applications. Furthermore, it is very easy to manoeuvre and impresses with lots of intelligent details such as the practical accessory storage which enables short set-up times.