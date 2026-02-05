Industrial vacuums IVR 100/30-Pp Sc Hepa
Robust, manoeuvrable IVR 100/16-Pp Hepa pneumatic industrial vacuum cleaner for vacuuming medium quantities of fine swarf and sand, as well as combustible and carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³).
IVR 100/16-Pp Hepa mobile industrial vacuum cleaner. Ideal for vacuuming medium quantities of large swarf, dust, sand, blasting abrasive, as well as fine swarf and fine, combustible or carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³). The suction power is kept consistently high at all times thanks to the washable, durable pocket filter for dust class M, which is fitted upstream of a dust class H cartridge filter, as well as the manual filter cleaning with shaking mechanism. The vacuum cleaner operates pneumatically with virtually no noise and has a sophisticated and highly ergonomic emptying concept thanks to the set-down trolley and the rolling container, which eliminates the need to remove the drive head. A durable and low-wear tangential process air inlet ensures better separation of the suction waste from the air flow and, in turn, ensures high pre-separation efficiency in the container. With its ultra-robust and easy-to-maintain design, the machine meets the high requirements for industrial applications. Furthermore, it is very easy to manoeuvre and impresses with lots of intelligent details such as the practical accessory storage which enables short set-up times.
Features and benefits
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
- Regular manual operation of the shaking lever guarantees constantly high suction power.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
- Set-down trolley and rolling container enable ergonomic emptying.
Equipped for dust class H for high occupational safety
- Dust class H filter engineering for safe vacuuming of hazardous dusts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|37,5 / 135
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|500 / 50
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Metal
|Vacuuming type
|Pneumatic
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|3
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|139
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|139
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|915 x 760 x 1872
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Application areas
- For vacuuming smaller quantities of fine swarf and fine or hazardous substances (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)