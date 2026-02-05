Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 HEPA
Mobile, robust and three-phase: the IVS 100/55 HEPA industrial vacuum cleaner for vacuuming medium quantities of swarf, blasting abrasive and combustible as well as carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³).
The very robust IVS 100/55 HEPA three-phase industrial vacuum cleaner features dust class H filter engineering and has been developed for the safe vacuuming of medium quantities of various substances. For instance, it can be used for vacuuming fine swarf and dusts, combustible and carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³) as well as large swarf, sand or blasting abrasive. The mobile vacuum cleaner also complies with the standards according to NFPA 652 and is CSA as well as UL certified. The machine, which is suitable for continuous operation, is fitted with a low-wear and low-maintenance motor, a powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) side channel blower as well as a pressure gauge for performance control. The suction power is maintained at a constantly high level with a washable dust class M star filter that is located upstream of the dust class H flat pleated filter, as well as a manual shaking mechanism for filter cleaning. Due to the design, the stainless steel tank can be emptied using a set-down trolley without removing the drive head. A tangential process air inlet ensures better separation of the suction waste from the air flow and, in turn, a high pre-separation efficiency in the container is achieved.
Features and benefits
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
- Regular manual operation of the shaking lever guarantees constantly high suction power.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
- Set-down trolley and rolling container enable ergonomic emptying.
Equipped for dust class H filter engineering for high occupational safety
- Dust class H filter engineering for safe vacuuming of hazardous dusts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|460
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|179,7 / 647
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|200 / 20
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|5,5
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|2,4
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|189
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|200,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1202 x 686 x 1500
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Application areas
- For vacuuming medium quantities of swarf, sand and combustible or carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³)