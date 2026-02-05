The very robust IVS 100/55 HEPA three-phase industrial vacuum cleaner features dust class H filter engineering and has been developed for the safe vacuuming of medium quantities of various substances. For instance, it can be used for vacuuming fine swarf and dusts, combustible and carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³) as well as large swarf, sand or blasting abrasive. The mobile vacuum cleaner also complies with the standards according to NFPA 652 and is CSA as well as UL certified. The machine, which is suitable for continuous operation, is fitted with a low-wear and low-maintenance motor, a powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) side channel blower as well as a pressure gauge for performance control. The suction power is maintained at a constantly high level with a washable dust class M star filter that is located upstream of the dust class H flat pleated filter, as well as a manual shaking mechanism for filter cleaning. Due to the design, the stainless steel tank can be emptied using a set-down trolley without removing the drive head. A tangential process air inlet ensures better separation of the suction waste from the air flow and, in turn, a high pre-separation efficiency in the container is achieved.