Pad brown 25 cm

Medium-duty brown abrasive cleaning pad to remove dirt from non-textile floors and other non-delicate surfaces.

The brown cleaning pad from Kärcher is an effective, compact aid for intensive, general and maintenance cleaning of non-textile floors and other non-delicate surfaces which cannot be accessed with a cleaning machine. The medium-duty abrasive pad is also perfect for removal of wax and build-up on small areas and in corners and edges. For manual applications, Kärcher recommends using with our corresponding hand pad holder; for floor cleaning, Kärcher recommends using our pad holder with joint and handle.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Highly adhesive dirt
Material PA / PET
Dirt level Low to heavy
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 / 120 / 15
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 250 / 120 / 15
Pad brown 25 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning