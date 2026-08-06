Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Glue 60 x 20 cm 8 x 50
Disposable cloth with glue for dusting for Lamello system
Dusting system with gauzes or antistatic cloths. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|STANDARD
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Textile usage
|Textiles Single-use
|Working width (cm)
|20
|Material
|100% Viscose / Elastomer, self-adhesive
|Manufacturing type
|Non-woven with coating
|Dust cloth / mop
|Adhesive-impregnated
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|400
|Weight per product (kg)
|2,8
|Package weight (kg)
|3,2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|600 x 200
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|600 x 200 x 200
Videos
Application areas
- Surface - dry cleaning
- Floor - dry cleaning