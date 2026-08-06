Telescopic Handle mini 56-93 cm D 23 mm
Mini aluminium telescopic handle from Kärcher. Extendable length from 56 cm to 93 cm. With practical rubber grips for better hold.
Robust mini telescopic handle with hole and ergonomic, anti-slip grip, which on the one hand sits very comfortably in the hand and on the other hand prevents slipping also when leaning the handle against a wall thanks to the optimised rubber mix. The telescopic handle made from high-quality aluminium can be extended between 56 and 93 cm, its inner diameter is 23 mm, its outer diameter is 26 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Aluminium / PP
|Handle type
|Telescopic
|Handle length (mm)
|930
|Handle diameter (mm)
|23
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,3
|Length (mm)
|26
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|26 x 26 x 930
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning
- Surface - wet cleaning
- Surface - glass cleaning
- Surface - dry cleaning