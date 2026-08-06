Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip ErgoHandle 40 cm

Kit: telescopic handle with double ergonomic twisting grip and Pocket SafeClip ErgoFrame with joint.

Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked or soaked on demand with soaking station. Ideal for a professional cleaning with the highest ergonomics.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile attachment Pockets
Working width (cm) 40
Handle type Telescopic
Material Aluminium / PP / rubber
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 1,4
Package weight (kg) 1,7
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 110
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 110 x 50

Equipment

  • Ergo Connection
Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip ErgoHandle 40 cm
Videos
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories