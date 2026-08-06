Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip ErgoHandle 40 cm
Kit: telescopic handle with double ergonomic twisting grip and Pocket SafeClip ErgoFrame with joint.
Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked or soaked on demand with soaking station. Ideal for a professional cleaning with the highest ergonomics.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Handle type
|Telescopic
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / rubber
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|1,4
|Package weight (kg)
|1,7
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 110
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 110 x 50
Equipment
- Ergo Connection
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning