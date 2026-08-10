Premium MF Mop Loop blue Flex 40 cm

Microfibre flat mop looped end with polyester support.

Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for any surface and for particle dirt thanks to the high dirt collection power of yarn and microfibre.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Floor structure Smooth and lightly structured
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Uni System
Material 100% PET
Textile material 100% Microfiber
Manufacturing type PET-Woven carrier fabric with sewed-on loops
Textile structure Loop pile
Washing temperature (°C) max. 95
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,2
Package weight (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 440 / 145
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 440 x 145
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning