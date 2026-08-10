Premium MF Mop Loop blue Flex 40 cm
Microfibre flat mop looped end with polyester support.
Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for any surface and for particle dirt thanks to the high dirt collection power of yarn and microfibre.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Uni System
|Material
|100% PET
|Textile material
|100% Microfiber
|Manufacturing type
|PET-Woven carrier fabric with sewed-on loops
|Textile structure
|Loop pile
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 95
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,2
|Package weight (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|440 / 145
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|440 x 145
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning