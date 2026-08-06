Premium MF Mop Safe blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Abrasive microfibre mop with short fibres and flap, as well as integral polyamide fibres and robust polypropylene bristles, for removing particularly stubborn dirt.
The abrasive microfibre mop has short, fine fibres, as well as abrasive strips made of polyamide fibres and robust polypropylene bristles. It is perfect for removing stubborn dirt when deep cleaning smooth and slightly structured, water-resistant floors. Thanks to a clever flap, any skin contact by the cleaning personnel with the mop cloths during or after cleaning is avoided. In addition, the cloth has a total of 4 loops in the colours blue, red, yellow and green. With this colour-coded system the cloth can be clearly assigned to a certain part to be cleaned and cross-contamination is effectively prevented – the loops that are not required are simply cut off. The microfibre mop is perfect for use in the flat mop system with double bucket trolley or single bucket trolley and press from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Dirt level
|High
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Flaps
|Material
|50% PET/20% PA/30% PP
|Textile material
|50% PET/20% PA/30% PP
|Manufacturing type
|PET-Woven carrier fabric with sewed-on loops
|Textile structure
|Loop pile
|Washing temperature (°C)
|90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Dryer temperature (°C)
|60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 300
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 140
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning