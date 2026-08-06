Premium MF Cloth Shine blue 40 x 40 cm 5 x
Microfibre cloth for glass from Kärcher for streak-free and lint-free cleaning of glass surfaces, mirrors, chrome steel and other shiny surfaces.
High-quality microfibre cloth for glass made from particularly fine microfibres with excellent dirt pick-up and cleaning performance. Specially designed for cleaning sensitive surfaces, glass, windows, mirrors or chrome steel, the microfibre cloth removes even the smallest particles and ensures streak-free cleanliness without leaving any fluff behind. For cleaning, the detergent is sprayed directly onto the cloth, but it can also be used pre-conditioned.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED / STANDARD
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Textile material
|85% PET / 15% PA
|Manufacturing type
|Circular knitted fabric
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 500
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|5
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²)
|0,1 / 215
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 400
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Videos
Application areas
- Surface - glass cleaning
- Surface - wet cleaning