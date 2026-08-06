Telescopic lance 2 x 125 cm

Kärcher telescopic lance, 2 × 125 cm long. For safe working directly from the ground without the need for a ladder.

Our 2 × 125 centimetre long telescopic lances for safe cleaning applications directly from the ground. Their length makes the use of a ladder superfluous, a specially adjusted sliding block reliably prevents the rod turning, safety cone and clamping protection ensure safe handling. The carefully processed, very sturdy telescopic lance is made of high-quality aluminium and plastic.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Aluminium / PP / PC / PA, glass fibre reinforced
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,6
Package weight (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2500 x 21 x 21
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1350 x 21 x 21

Equipment

  • Italian thread
Telescopic lance 2 x 125 cm
Application areas
  • Windows
Accessories