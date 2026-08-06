Telescopic lance 3 x 200 cm
Kärcher telescopic lance, 3 × 200 cm long. For safe working at great heights directly from the ground without the need for a ladder.
Our 3 × 200 centimetre long telescopic lances allow safe cleaning applications also at great heights directly from the ground. Their special length makes the use of a ladder or other tools superfluous, a specially adjusted sliding block reliably prevents the rod turning, safety cone and clamping protection ensure safe handling. The carefully processed, very sturdy telescopic lance is made of high-quality aluminium and plastic.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / PC / PA, glass fibre reinforced
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|1,4
|Package weight (kg)
|1,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|6000 x 21 x 21
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|2210 x 21 x 21
Equipment
- Italian thread
Application areas
- Windows