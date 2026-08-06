Telescopic lance 400 x 400 x 300 cm

Kärcher telescopic lance, 400 x 400 x 300 cm long. For safe working at extreme heights directly from the ground without the need for a ladder.

Our 400 x 400 x 300 centimetre long telescopic lances allow safe cleaning applications at extreme heights directly from the ground. Their special length makes the use of a ladder or other tools superfluous, a specially adjusted sliding block reliably prevents the rod turning, safety cone and clamping protection ensure safe handling. The carefully processed, very sturdy telescopic lance is made of high-quality aluminium and plastic.

Specifications

Technical data

Handle length (m) 11
Material Aluminium / PP / PC / PA, glass fibre reinforced
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 2,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 11000 x 21 x 21

Equipment

  • Italian thread
Telescopic lance 400 x 400 x 300 cm
Application areas
  • Windows
Accessories