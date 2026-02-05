Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 Hf

The specialist for thorough and efficient cleaning in aircraft: the T 12/1 Hf dry vacuum cleaner operates with on-board voltage (110 V, 400 Hz) for use in all aircraft worldwide.

The T 12/1 Hf dry vacuum cleaner has been specially developed for the particular challenges of cleaning aircraft cabins. It operates with the standard on-board voltage used in aircraft worldwide (110 V, 400 Hz) and has a 25 metre long, easily visible yellow cord, which makes multiple reconnection unnecessary. The 12-litre container capacity ensures long periods of uninterrupted use. An optional HEPA filter is also available, which keeps the cabin dust-free and protects the health of operators, passengers and on-board personnel.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 Hf: The specialist for cleaning aircraft cabins
The T 12/1 Hf operates with on-board voltage and has a 25 m long cord. Perfect for aircraft.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 Hf: HEPA filter for clean exhaust gas
The optional HEPA filter ensures particle-free, hygienically clean outgoing air.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 Hf: Main filter basket
Large permanent main filter made from washable nylon for optimum dust separation. For use with or without a filter bag.
Operation using foot switch
  • No tedious bending down during everyday work.
Cable hook
  • The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 110
Frequency (Hz) 400
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 240 / 24
Air flow (l/s) 53
Nominal power (W) 900
Container capacity (l) 12
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 25
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 62
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 7,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 410 x 315 x 340

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 505 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
  • Floor nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filters
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • Integrated power cable organiser
  • Cable hook
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfectly suited to cleaning in planes, buses and trains
  • For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
Accessories