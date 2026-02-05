Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 Hf
The specialist for thorough and efficient cleaning in aircraft: the T 12/1 Hf dry vacuum cleaner operates with on-board voltage (110 V, 400 Hz) for use in all aircraft worldwide.
The T 12/1 Hf dry vacuum cleaner has been specially developed for the particular challenges of cleaning aircraft cabins. It operates with the standard on-board voltage used in aircraft worldwide (110 V, 400 Hz) and has a 25 metre long, easily visible yellow cord, which makes multiple reconnection unnecessary. The 12-litre container capacity ensures long periods of uninterrupted use. An optional HEPA filter is also available, which keeps the cabin dust-free and protects the health of operators, passengers and on-board personnel.
Features and benefits
The specialist for cleaning aircraft cabinsThe T 12/1 Hf operates with on-board voltage and has a 25 m long cord. Perfect for aircraft.
HEPA filter for clean exhaust gasThe optional HEPA filter ensures particle-free, hygienically clean outgoing air.
Main filter basketLarge permanent main filter made from washable nylon for optimum dust separation. For use with or without a filter bag.
Operation using foot switch
- No tedious bending down during everyday work.
Cable hook
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|110
|Frequency (Hz)
|400
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|240 / 24
|Air flow (l/s)
|53
|Nominal power (W)
|900
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|25
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|410 x 315 x 340
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Cable hook
Videos
Application areas
- Perfectly suited to cleaning in planes, buses and trains
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets