The T 12/1 Hf dry vacuum cleaner has been specially developed for the particular challenges of cleaning aircraft cabins. It operates with the standard on-board voltage used in aircraft worldwide (110 V, 400 Hz) and has a 25 metre long, easily visible yellow cord, which makes multiple reconnection unnecessary. The 12-litre container capacity ensures long periods of uninterrupted use. An optional HEPA filter is also available, which keeps the cabin dust-free and protects the health of operators, passengers and on-board personnel.