O-Ring Set
Replacement O-ring set for easy replacement of O-rings and safety plugs on pressure washer accessories.
Replacement O-ring set for easy replacement of O-rings and safety plugs on pressure washer accessories.
Features and benefits
Changing O-ring(s)
- Easy replacement of O-rings and safety plugs for pressure washer accessories
Simple to change
- Very user-friendly
Replacement O-rings(s)
- Long lifetime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|17 x 17 x 13
Compatible machines
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck *AU
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 6 Special