Sand and wet-blasting kit
Sand and wet-blasting kit for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive.
Sand and wet-blasting kit for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Sand and wet blasting using a pressure washer
- Improved cleaning power.
Especially powerful
- Removes rust, paint and stubborn dirt.
Full cleaning power
- Effectively removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|1.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|525 x 110 x 100
Compatible machines
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck *AU
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 6 Special
Application areas
- Removal of rust and paint
- Even stubborn dirt