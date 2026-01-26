The twin-jet rotating arm of the T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner is capable of removing dirt over large areas, providing fast and efficient cleaning of large outside areas. The surface cleaner can be adjusted so that the nozzle is positioned at the ideal distance from the surface, depending on the material, making it ultra-practical for use. This means that hard surfaces, such as stone and concrete, can be cleaned just as effectively as more delicate surfaces, such as wood. The T 5 T-Racer cleans in around half the time needed by a spray lance. The hood reliably protects the operator and surroundings from spray water, and the "hovercraft effect" makes manoeuvring simpler than ever. Simply remove the extension poles and use the handles for comfortable use when cleaning vertical surfaces such as walls and facades. Suitable for pressure washer ranges K 2 to K 7.