VP 180 S vario power jet short 360° for K 2-K 7
VP 180 S: The vario power jet short 360° with infinitely variable pressure regulation and adjustable 360° joint is ideal for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach.
VP 180 S: The lightweight vario power jet short 360° with infinitely variable pressure regulation and flexible and adjustable 360° joint is ideal for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach.
Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Flexible joint
- Adjustable 360° joint
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|166 x 42 x 62
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Wheel housing
- Flower tubs
- Rubbish bins