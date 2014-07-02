WB 60 soft surface wash brush
Soft surface brush for cleaning larger surfaces such as cars, caravans, boats, photovoltaic systems, conservatories and shutters. Good area performance thanks to a working width of 248 mm.
The soft surface brush with a working width of 248 mm is particularly suitable for cleaning larger surfaces – from conservatories, cars, boats, solar panels and caravans to shutters. Despite the excellent cleaning power, the soft bristles go easy on the surface. And an all-round protector ring protects the item to be cleaned against unsightly scratches. The union nut guarantees a firm hold in the high-pressure gun, the rubber pad removes particularly stubborn dirt such as flies, and the ergonomic handle ensures easy and comfortable handling. In short, the ideal solution for large-scale cleaning tasks around the home and garden. The soft surface brush is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 class water blasters.
Features and benefits
248 mm working width
- Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Rubber pad
- Removes stubborn dirt
Cleaning agent application
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Soft brush - kind to surfaces
- Gentle cleaning action for sensitive surfaces
Rotating protector ring
- Protects surfaces against scratches.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|270 x 261 x 177
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Mobile homes
- Winter gardens
- Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden toys