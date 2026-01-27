RM 667 Rim Cleaner 500 Millilitre, 500ml

Maximum cleaning power and quick-action formula. This detergent helps remove all kinds of dirt picked up by all common rim types while on the road. The intelligent colour change indicates how the cleaning agent is taking effect over time.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 100 x 245
Application areas
  • Wheels