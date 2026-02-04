25ft Replacement Hose - QC
Genuine Kärcher 25ft replacement hose for K3-K5 pressure washers with hose reels.
25 Foot extension hose for Kärcher electric pressure washers equipped with an onboard hose reel and Quick Connect trigger gun. See below for compatible models. If your model is not listed, please check the owner's manual to determine if your Kärcher electric pressure washer is equipped with Quick Connect. Maximum 2000 PSI. Maximum 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|11 x 9.8 x 2.4