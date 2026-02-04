The HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998) is a real must for those who want to breathe easily at home after using our battery-powered CVH 2 handheld vacuum cleaner. This safely and reliably removes up to 99.5 per cent of even the smallest particles measuring only 0.3 µm, including fungal spores and bacteria or allergens such as mite excrement and pollen, from the extracted room air. For best results, clean the filter every 2 weeks and change it every 6 months.