Replacement Dirtblaster® spray wand for Kärcher K2-K5 electric pressure washers. This rotary spray wand uses patented technology to increase the effective pressure of your Karcher electric pressure washer by up to 50%. Ideal for use on areas where intense cleaning is needed. Not for use on delicate surfaces. Compatible with K2, K3, K4 and K5 electric pressure washers only. NOT compatible with Kärcher K1700-K2000 electric pressure washers or gas pressure washer. NOTE FOR OLDER PRESSURE WASHERS: If you wish to use this spray wand with a Karcher electric pressure washer purchased before 2010, you must also order "Adapter M" (part number 2.643-950.0). WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.