Accessory for pressure washers with a water flow rate of 1,100 to 1,300 l/h / 4.84 to 5.75 GPM: the iSolar 400 is a water-driven disc brush with a working width of 400 mm / 15.75". It is particularly suitable for cleaning small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems as it is lightweight and easy to handle. This means that elevated systems can also be cleaned quickly and conveniently.