iSolar 400 Advanced
The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush (working width 400 mm/15.75") is designed for water flow rates of 1,100 to 1,300 l/h / 4.84 to 5.75 GPM. For small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems (including elevated systems).
Accessory for pressure washers with a water flow rate of 1,100 to 1,300 l/h / 4.84 to 5.75 GPM: the iSolar 400 is a water-driven disc brush with a working width of 400 mm / 15.75". It is particularly suitable for cleaning small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems as it is lightweight and easy to handle. This means that elevated systems can also be cleaned quickly and conveniently.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|5.5
Accessories
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