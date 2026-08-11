iSolar 400 Advanced

The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush (working width 400 mm/15.75") is designed for water flow rates of 1,100 to 1,300 l/h / 4.84 to 5.75 GPM. For small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems (including elevated systems).

Accessory for pressure washers with a water flow rate of 1,100 to 1,300 l/h / 4.84 to 5.75 GPM: the iSolar 400 is a water-driven disc brush with a working width of 400 mm / 15.75". It is particularly suitable for cleaning small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems as it is lightweight and easy to handle. This means that elevated systems can also be cleaned quickly and conveniently.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (lb) 5.5
Accessories
Find parts for iSolar 400 Advanced

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.