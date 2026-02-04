Teton Series Pressure Washer - HD 4.0/40 G

Corrosion-resistant and lightweight, the HD 4.0/40 G Teton aluminum pressure washer can be utilized as a cart or a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. This cold water power washer reaches up to 4.0 GPM and up to 4000 PSI.

• 4-Year Engine Warranty
• 7-Year Pump Warranty
• Bypass Loop for Additional Pump Protection
• Flat-Free Tires

Kärcher’s direct drive, Teton Series aluminum pressure washers can be utilized as a cart or a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. These reliable Kärcher powered pressure washers offer a 4-year engine warranty, bypass loop for additional pump protection, 7-year pump warranty, and flat-free tires. The modular design allows the unit to transition from cart to skid (with skid feet accessory) design for versatile cold-water cleaning applications. Mobile and Durable. Low profile handle is easy to push and pull. Can be fitted to the HD Pallet Skid with a 50-gallon water tank and 100' hose reel or the HD Pallet Skid with two 100' hose reels. Mild steel skid fits within a standard UTV / ATV bed.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 4
Operating pressure (psi) 4000
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 149
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 149
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 45 x 28 x 29

Accessories

  • High-pressure hose length: 50 ft
Pressure washer HD 4.0/40 G Teton
Pressure washer HD 4.0/40 G Teton
Pressure washer HD 4.0/40 G Teton
Pressure washer HD 4.0/40 G Teton
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for HD 4.0/40 G Teton

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Teton Series Specifications

Model

HD 3.0/27 G Teton

Part No.

1.107-398.0

GPM

3.0

PSI

2700

Drive

Direct

CC

212

Engine

Kärcher

Pump

KPP3035G

Model

HD 4.0/40 G Teton

Part No.

1.107-399.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

4000

Drive

Direct

CC

420

Engine

Kärcher

Pump

KS4040G.3

Model

HD 4.0/40 Ge Teton*

Part No.

1.107-400.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

4000

Drive

Direct

CC

420

Engine

Kärcher

Pump

KS4040G.3

Model

HD 3.5/35 G Teton

Part No.

1.107-440.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3500

Drive

Direct

CC

302

Engine

Kärcher

Pump

KPP3535G.1

Model

HD 3.0/27 GB Teton

Part No.

1.107-441.0

GPM

3.0

PSI

2700

Drive

Belt

CC

212

Engine

Kärcher

Pump

KBP3030R

Model

HD 3.5/35 GB Teton

Part No.

1.107-442.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3500

Drive

Belt

CC

302

Engine

Kärcher

Pump

KM3540R.3

Model

HD 4.0/40 GB Teton

Part No.

1.107-443.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

4000

Drive

Belt

CC

420

Engine

Kärcher

Pump

KM3840R.3

Model

HD 4.0/40 GeB Teton

Part No.

1.107-444.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

4000

Drive

Belt

CC

420

Engine

Kärcher

Pump

KM3840R.3

Model

HD 5.0/30 GB Teton

Part No.

1.107-445.0

GPM

5.0

PSI

3000

Drive

Belt

CC

420

Engine

Kärcher

Pump

KM4035R.3

Model

HD 5.0/30 GeB Teton

Part No.

1.107-472.0

GPM

5.0

PSI

3000

Drive

Belt

CC

420

Engine

Kärcher

Pump

KM4035R.3

*Electric start available

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.